Dementia! Drama surrounding Swiss skiing hero (65)

Lüthy ended his World Cup career in 1985 and took part in the Swiss Championships again in 1986. Lüthy was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 after his wife noticed that her husband was occasionally behaving strangely. "The disease was gradual at first. When the diagnosis was confirmed, it was a shock. But Jacques was always a positive person, and he still is today. He goes for walks on his own a lot and plays with his grandchildren. He hasn't lost his zest for life. Even though he naturally needs a lot of help in everyday life," Anne Lüthy explained.