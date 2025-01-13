Not a nice farewell
Surf Opening settles accounts with Lake Neusiedl
The Surf Opening case continues. The organizers announced on Facebook why they are withdrawing after 32 years.
One point: "Lack of acceptance in the village: for example, the fire department festival took place at the same time as our event - which shows how little the Surf Opening is really integrated into the village."
However, the fire department did not put up with this accusation. After all, their fire department festival has always been held on the first weekend in May.
The fire department said: "Our fire department festival is not on the same date as your Surf Opening, but the fire department festival has always been held in this form on the first weekend in May (Fire Brigade Day) for over 20 years. Apart from that, we don't believe that our festival has put people off attending the Surf Opening. So there can be no question of a "lack of acceptance in the village" and to be honest, we find it a bit impertinent to cite our traditional festival as the reason for this, but we wish you every success for your future event, wherever it may take place now!"
Many users also found this point rather dispensable and made this clear in their postings.
Please don't trash our lake!
The Neusiedl sailing school is also saddened by the statements made by those responsible for the surf opening. They stated that they were happy about the event and were happy to support it on a small scale. They continued: "However, we are not very happy at the moment that you are running such anti-advertising against Neusiedl am See and Lake Neusiedl. If you find or have already found a better location for yourselves, then we wish you every success and lots of fun celebrating. But windsurfers, sailors, kiters, wingers, SUPers and all other water sports enthusiasts are still very welcome here around Lake Neusiedl and in Neusiedl am See! The water level is also at a good level, so that all water sports including foiling can be practiced in the usual way here at the lake. Promote your new location and your new ideas, but please don't spoil the beautiful Lake Neusiedl."
The Surf Opening had not responded by the editorial deadline.
