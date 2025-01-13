Surf Opening settles accounts with Lake Neusiedl

Please don't trash our lake!

The Neusiedl sailing school is also saddened by the statements made by those responsible for the surf opening. They stated that they were happy about the event and were happy to support it on a small scale. They continued: "However, we are not very happy at the moment that you are running such anti-advertising against Neusiedl am See and Lake Neusiedl. If you find or have already found a better location for yourselves, then we wish you every success and lots of fun celebrating. But windsurfers, sailors, kiters, wingers, SUPers and all other water sports enthusiasts are still very welcome here around Lake Neusiedl and in Neusiedl am See! The water level is also at a good level, so that all water sports including foiling can be practiced in the usual way here at the lake. Promote your new location and your new ideas, but please don't spoil the beautiful Lake Neusiedl."