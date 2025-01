Reconstruction of Wallensteinstrasse put on the back burner

Revitalization of the shopping street

Traffic calming could also revitalize Wallensteinstraße as a shopping street, says the Öko-Party representative. This much is certain: a pedestrian zone or even a pedestrian zone is definitely not going to happen here. This is simply not feasible, according to the district council of the "Krone". It will be a tight squeeze there in future: 3 streetcar lines will soon be running here (lines 2, 12 and 33). "Wallensteinstrasse is too important for me for it to become a cheap election campaign issue. Together we must and will succeed in making a big difference here!" announces district leader Dubravac-Widholm. The only question is when.