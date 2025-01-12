“The next pandemic will come sooner than we would like”

Planes stayed on the ground, people stayed at home

The first coronavirus cases in Austria were registered on 25 February: Two Italians living in Tyrol had contracted the disease in a hotel in Innsbruck. Buzzwords suffice for everything else: Ischgl, lockdowns (people actually stuck to the first one from March 16, 2020). Planes stayed on the ground, people stayed at home. There were balcony concerts, applause for nursing staff, arguments about masks, working from home, home schooling, amateur soccer team bosses switched to virology and explained the world to experts. Going for a walk together? Driving in the car? Only with people living in the same household and one of countless exemptions.