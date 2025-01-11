More and more stores
Customer base of hemp plants reaches up to 90 years
In Germany, possession of up to 25 grams of dried cannabis is now exempt from punishment. In Austria, cannabis is still classified as an illegal drug. However, CBD flowers, resin and oil can be legally purchased from the age of 18. There is also a store in Klagenfurt. Even 90-year-olds can get their hands on it.
In Germany, cannabis is dealt with much more freely. In Austria, cannabis is still classified as an illegal drug. In general, cannabis use can have health consequences, especially for young people. If cannabis is consumed while the brain is still developing, there are clear consequences.
However, hemp products can be legally purchased in small quantities. The cultivation of hemp has a long tradition. The first evidence of its use as a cultivated plant comes from the Germanic tribes and Celts. Even the Romans cultivated hemp in their colonies. CBD flowers, resin and oil can be bought legally from the age of 18 - in special cannabis stores. This is because, unlike THC, CBD does not have a mind-altering effect.
First store due to vacation in Velden
And there are more and more hemp stores. One is located on Alter Platz in Klagenfurt. Officially, the 130 square meter store is called "Cannabis Store Vienna". David Mazor, himself Viennese, opened it.
"Once I was on vacation in Velden. That's where the action is. I thought to myself: you have to have a store here. But Velden is just a vacation resort, so we went to Klagenfurt. Our customers range from 18 to 90 years old," says Mazor.
CBD is said to have a beneficial effect. The popular "Wildkraut Energy Sniff", which many people know from "2 Minutes, 2 Million", is also available here. "Business at Alter Platz is going well. We also offer pain relief products. Our range includes a large selection of oils, capsules and creams."
There is also a large selection of American snacks. Even the Native Americans used to rely on healing ointments and stimulants "I currently have seven stores and I'm going to open three more," says Mazor. "One could be built on Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt."
The Narcotics Act in Austria is strict, "the police hardly carry out any checks in the cannabis store. Rather, the tax office keeps a close eye on all transactions."
