How the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are now playing “black Peter”

The lazy get busy in the evening. The leisurely ones even later. Literally at five past 12, Vienna's mayor Michael Ludwig announced on the Internet that the SPÖ is of course ready to "immediately resume negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS". This sounds more than a little as if the collapse of the government negotiations a week ago, the resignation of Karl Nehammer and the subsequent government mandate to Herbert Kickl had not happened. For a week now there has been finger-pointing between black, red and pink as to who is responsible for the collapse of the negotiations.