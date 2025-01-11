Linz volleyball players don’t need a team doctor

Linz-Steg had dominated Austrian women's volleyball for years, but in this season of upheaval, in which the development of home-grown players is a priority, there is a lot of heartache: the team didn't even compete internationally and parted ways with Micaelle Larrieux (24/US) and Ana Zivanovic (20/Srb) early on. The only remaining legionnaire, Jessica Nunge, was injured for a long time. Linz recently missed out on a place in the final of the Cup and neo-coach Jacub Brecka's team are only sixth in the league before they travel to bottom club Bisamberg on Saturday. However, soon-to-be doctor Sophie Maass is optimistic: "Now we have a team that will go uphill!"