Three prospective players in the club
Linz volleyball players don’t need a team doctor
Not only have several Oberbank Steelvolleys Linz-Steg volleyball players been ill recently, the top club is also suffering from sporting problems this year! It's a good thing that help is now on the way - in the person of German attacker Elisabeth Kerscher, with whom they now have three budding doctors in the team!
"For a long time, I didn't think I would study medicine because my focus was on volleyball for a long time," says the 1.90m tall Elisabeth Kerscher. She played for Vilsbiburg in Germany's 1st Bundesliga, then moved to Linz to study and at the same time played for Bayern's 2nd team in the 2nd division. And now the German attacker is strengthening the Steelvolleys, who now have three budding doctors in the team, including middle blocker Sophie Maass and youngster Teresa Breifeneder!
"You won't find three budding doctors anywhere else," smiles captain Sophie Maass, who has already finished university and is only missing her clinical internship year. "I'll either do that in Linz or Graz, depending on where I end up next season in terms of volleyball," says the 26-year-old, who once gave her teammates Covid swabs. Despite the trio in white, her club has a team doctor in Silke Kranzlmüller - and big sporting worries this year!
Linz-Steg had dominated Austrian women's volleyball for years, but in this season of upheaval, in which the development of home-grown players is a priority, there is a lot of heartache: the team didn't even compete internationally and parted ways with Micaelle Larrieux (24/US) and Ana Zivanovic (20/Srb) early on. The only remaining legionnaire, Jessica Nunge, was injured for a long time. Linz recently missed out on a place in the final of the Cup and neo-coach Jacub Brecka's team are only sixth in the league before they travel to bottom club Bisamberg on Saturday. However, soon-to-be doctor Sophie Maass is optimistic: "Now we have a team that will go uphill!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.