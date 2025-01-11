Dispute over TikTok in the USA enters final phase

TikTok and ByteDance are suspected of espionage in numerous countries due to their proximity to the government in Beijing. Although the companies have repeatedly denied these accusations, the short video app TikTok, which is particularly popular with young people, has been banned in whole or in part in some countries. Last year, the US Congress passed a law by a large majority that obliges the Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell its US business by January 19, 2025. Otherwise, the platform will be blocked nationwide.