That’s why Biereth’s transfer has a bad aftertaste

The departure has already become apparent during the Blacks' training camp in Marbella in recent days. The 21-year-old was only involved in the sessions with the handbrake on, and did not take part in the test against Lugano on Wednesday. The club said he was not clear in his head. He did not train with the team on Friday, instead sweating it out in the fitness room of the Kempinski Hotel. In the afternoon, he said goodbye to the team and made his way to the Principality.