Master Peace: Carrying the indie torch

The career has taken off

If Master Peace has his way, you won't have to wait too long for the second album. He doesn't just have a lot of bumblebees up his backside because he has ADHD, but because he wants to realize an incredible number of musical ideas and visions. "It's funny, because until about five years ago I didn't want to be a musician at all. It's interesting how things turn out in life when you enjoy doing them." However, he reassures any doubters among his fans that there is no need to fear a complete mainstream ingratiation. "Indie with an electro touch will always be the foundation on which my sound is based. But Charli XCX has also shown that it can be done with a lot of pop without losing credibility. I'm young, I'm motivated and I want to try myself out. Dip my feet in different cold waters and see what else the world has in store for me."