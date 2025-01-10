Skidding into the snow
Snow: car ends up on another road after crashing
Winter conditions were the undoing of a driver in the Tyrolean Außerfern region early on Friday morning: the woman lost control of her car on a bend - it skidded off the edge of the country road and crashed. The car then landed on a local road. The driver suffered injuries.
The spectacular traffic accident occurred at around 7 am. According to the police, the 30-year-old Hungarian woman was driving her car on the Lermooser Straße (L71) towards Biberwier when her car skidded due to the wintry road conditions.
After the car had rolled over several times, it came to a standstill on its wheels on the municipal road around ten meters below.
Die Ermittler
Car overturned several times
"The car initially spun 180 degrees, then skidded across the oncoming lane and crashed down an embankment. After the car rolled over several times, it came to a halt on its wheels on the local road about ten meters below," the investigators said.
Witness immediately raised the alarm
An oncoming road user immediately set the rescue chain in motion. "The woman involved in the accident was able to get out of the car on her own," the investigators continue. She suffered injuries and was taken to the district hospital in Reutte by ambulance.
A wild accident had already occurred in Lermoos on Friday night. A car crashed into the cemetery wall near the local church. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, there was no trace of the driver (39). She had gone home - because she was "overwhelmed". The police were able to find her there and a breathalyzer test was positive.
