Gusts of over 100 km/h, yet a calm night of storms

Operations in 14 rural communities

A chimney fire in Niederthalheim in the Vöcklabruck district could also have been caused indirectly by "Charly". Although it blew hard, it left all the roofs on the houses. In Lambrechen, Haag/H., Wolfern, Kallham, Sierning, Ried im Innkreis, St. Florian near Linz, Luftenberg, Kirchberg ob der Donau, Eberstalzell and finally Steyregg, the sirens were wailing to wake up helpers so that traffic routes could be cleared. Trees lay across the roads. If you add up all the storm operations, there were alerts in 14 rural communities by the morning.