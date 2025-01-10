A third of women have too little money for retirement provisions

Four out of ten (39 percent), on the other hand, have already thought about their own financial provision. However, more than a quarter (29 percent) of those surveyed in Austria still state that they have too little money for financial provision - in Tyrol, the figure is 30 percent. Although this trend is evident among both men and women, women in Austria are significantly more likely to say they have too little money for financial provision (34 percent vs. 25 percent of men).