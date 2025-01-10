Offensive for more dialog in Vienna’s municipal buildings

The focus on women in the housing estates is also to be strengthened. The offerings range from educational and health services to career advice and formats designed to network the women living in the municipal housing estates. The cultural program will also be continued. Highlights in the new year include artistic façade projections, a circus program on a 200-metre-long red "Viennese carpet" and a cultural competition in which Vienna's municipal housing estates can compete against each other with the ideas of their residents and win a cultural event specially tailored to their courtyard.