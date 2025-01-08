Dramatic videos
“For life and death”: Stars flee from a fire roller
Inferno in celebrity paradise! Several fires in Los Angeles are inexorably turning luxury villas into smoking ruins. Many stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife Maria Shriver had to be evacuated. The warning from the authorities: "Escape while you can!"
Pacific Palisades is particularly affected. The district is one of the most affluent neighborhoods in the west of Los Angeles. Stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks live there. The seat of the Austrian Consul General is also located in the evacuation zone.
Schwarzenegger ex evacuated
Schwarzenegger was still on location in New York on Tuesday, so he is not expected to be in the area of the flames. But his ex-wife Maria Shriver is, and she has already been evacuated.
She wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking, devastating, unbelievable. Everything is gone. Our neighborhood, our restaurants. All our friends have lost everything. We are evacuated but safe."
"Gladiator" star also has to flee: "There's fire everywhere"
"Gladiator" star Ralf Moeller is also affected by the firestorm. On Instagram, the German shows the fire and the billows of smoke over the city: "There's fire everywhere."
The flames are actually only a few meters away from the houses and not far from Ralf Moeller either. The German speaks of a state of emergency: "I've never experienced anything like this in more than 30 years here in the USA."
In the meantime, the actor has been evacuated, as reported by "Bild". He now has to wait in a hotel and hope that the fire will be contained. At the moment, however, it doesn't look like it will.
"Escape while you can!"
Actor Mark Hamill narrowly escaped the fires. As he fled, there was "fire on both sides of the street". Onlookers should not attempt to arrive for photos. The warning from the US authorities: "Escape while you can! It's a matter of life and death!"
Two fatalities already
"The air here is pure poison!" warns fire chief Brian Rice. For his firefighters, extinguishing is of secondary importance in view of the raging storms. Instead, it is more important to bring people to safety: "Every house can be replaced. A life cannot!" Two people have already lost their lives.
Now four major fires
According to the fire protection authority Cal Fire, four fires had spread over at least 23 square kilometers by Wednesday morning (local time). All of the fires were reportedly completely out of control.
Heavy winds with speeds of up to 130 km/h
More than 70,000 people were urged to leave their homes. Heavy winds with speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour fanned the fires further and further and made the firefighting work more difficult. Firefighting from the air was very difficult, the authorities said. Several people, including a female firefighter, suffered burn injuries, reports US broadcaster ABC. There were a "large number" of injured residents who did not leave their homes in time, the fire department said.
