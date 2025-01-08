“For life and death”: Stars flee from a fire roller

Heavy winds with speeds of up to 130 km/h

More than 70,000 people were urged to leave their homes. Heavy winds with speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour fanned the fires further and further and made the firefighting work more difficult. Firefighting from the air was very difficult, the authorities said. Several people, including a female firefighter, suffered burn injuries, reports US broadcaster ABC. There were a "large number" of injured residents who did not leave their homes in time, the fire department said.