“I definitely haven’t written Saalbach off yet”

Skiing has been out of the question recently, instead he is currently working on his physical foundations. "I can already do a lot in the gym again, upper body anyway, plus light leg training - and cycling." It remains to be seen when he will return to the slopes. Kitzbühel seems tight, but possible. "It wouldn't be a disadvantage to race before the World Championships. But I won't let it stress me out, I can only influence it to a limited extent."