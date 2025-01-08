Raphael Haaser
“I definitely haven’t written Saalbach off yet”
After suffering a cruciate ligament injury three and a half weeks ago in Val d`lsere, Raphael Haaser has his next doctor's appointment on Thursday and the 27-year-old Tyrolean is hoping for positive news. The World Championships will be a race against time, but Haaser still has his sights firmly set on Saalbach.
"I am 100 percent fit for everyday life, I have no more pain as far as that is concerned." Words that give hope. Almost four weeks ago, Raphael Haaser injured himself in a seemingly harmless accident in Val d'lsere - overstretched cruciate ligament, six-week break. "I quickly realized that something wasn't right. I was lucky anyway - but the timing was still extremely unfavorable, actually the worst case scenario."
Less than two months before the home World Championships. "I haven't written Saalbach off yet," the 27-year-old, who has stood on the World Cup podium three times in his career, remains optimistic. Today he has another, probably trend-setting check-up with the doctor and hopes: "It would be ideal if I could get back on skis soon."
The Tyrolean had a different, somewhat less stressful Christmas this year. "I was at home, celebrating with my family. This time I didn't have to go to Bormio on the 25th and was able to enjoy the time at home - even if I would definitely have preferred it otherwise."
It wouldn't be a disadvantage to race before the World Championships. But I don't let myself get stressed, I can only influence it to a limited extent."
Raphael Haaser hofft auf ein baldiges Comeback
Skiing has been out of the question recently, instead he is currently working on his physical foundations. "I can already do a lot in the gym again, upper body anyway, plus light leg training - and cycling." It remains to be seen when he will return to the slopes. Kitzbühel seems tight, but possible. "It wouldn't be a disadvantage to race before the World Championships. But I won't let it stress me out, I can only influence it to a limited extent."
Only one result at the finish
And deliver results. In the super-G, Haaser, third in the discipline World Cup last year, only raced in Beaver Creek this year and was eliminated after good split times. Seventh place in the giant slalom in Sölden. "There weren't that many other contenders either," says Haaser, flirting with a ticket in case he can't compete in any more races before the World Championships.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.