Time off school for vacations: “Law not intended this way”

After the Christmas break is before the semester break. Many families are already making plans for trips again - including for Easter, Whitsun and the summer. But more and more parents are apparently not satisfied with the school vacation calendar. "The desire for extra days off is increasing," complains the head of a Tyrolean school to the "Krone" newspaper. It is now a challenge for him and his teachers to keep up. Especially as parents are inventive when it comes to justifying time off.