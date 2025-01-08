Lawsuit filed
OpenAI CEO Altman allegedly abused sister
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied allegations made by his sister Annie, who has filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her as a child. In a joint statement signed by Altman, his mother and brothers, the family described the allegations as "completely untrue".
"Our family loves Annie and is deeply concerned for her well-being. Caring for a family member with mental health challenges is incredibly difficult," the statement published on X on Tuesday said. The family also stated that they support Annie Altman financially and will continue to do so. "Despite this, Annie is asking for more and more money from us."
In this context, she had made "deeply hurtful and completely untrue allegations about our family and Sam in particular. We have decided not to respond publicly out of respect for her and our privacy. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam and we feel compelled to address this," Sam Altman's family continued.
In the lawsuit filed Monday, Annie Altman accuses her brother of abusing her between 1997 and 2006, beginning when she was three years old.
"Over the years, she has accused members of our family of wrongfully withholding our father's retirement benefits, hacking her Wi-Fi and banning her from various websites such as ChatGPT, Twitter and others. The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused as a child by Sam (she has also claimed that she was sexually abused by others). Her allegations have evolved dramatically over time. New to this lawsuit are now incidents where Sam was over 18," the X post continues.
"We ask for everyone's understanding and compassion as we continue to support Annie as best we can. We sincerely hope she finds the stability and peace she has been seeking."
Strained relationship
Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI and instrumental in the development of ChatGPT, is one of the most influential figures in the AI industry. His sister was portrayed in a report by New York Magazine in 2023 as an artist who suffers from depression and has a strained relationship with her family. She is said to earn her living mainly by offering sexual content on online platforms.
