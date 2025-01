Off we go into the new year of events

One event follows the next as Upper Austria opens the 2025 cultural year. Top-class cast: Schloss Weinberg in Keferfeld with Cornelius Obonya and Maria Köstlinger. There are also New Year's concerts in Bad Schallerbach and Attnang-Puchheim. A special treat is the Ladies Night in Ebensee, while "Die Schneekönigin" performs for the whole family in Vöcklabruck.