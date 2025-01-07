These are the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip

Blinken confident

Indirect negotiations are currently underway between Israel's government and Hamas in Qatar. In return for the hostages, convicted Palestinian prisoners are to be released from prisons. In the view of US Secretary of State Blinken, the chances of an agreement are good - even if it may not come about during President Joe Biden's term of office. "If we don't get it across the finish line in the next two weeks, I'm confident that it will be finalized at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later," he said.