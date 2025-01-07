Among them two children
These are the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip
According to Israeli sources, around 100 hostages are still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Only some of them are believed to be still alive. The terrorist organization Hamas also wants to use dead hostages to free Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
In the Jewish religion, the proper burial of the entire body plays an important role, which is why the Israeli government also wants the bodies of the hostages back.
Among the 96 remaining hostages from October 7, 2023 are 83 men, 13 women and two children under the age of five. Most of them are Israelis, ten are foreigners - from Thailand (eight people), Nepal (one person) and Tanzania (also one person). Among the Israeli hostages are also some people with German, American or Russian dual citizenship as well as the Austrian-Israeli dual citizen and family man Tal Shoham.
Tough talks between Hamas and Israel
Talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages have recently been tough. Signs of hope have been disappointed time and again. Israel's government has now accused Hamas of delaying tactics. "They know exactly who is alive and who is dead," said government spokesman David Mencer on Monday. Gaza was also a "very small place" and Hamas knew exactly where the hostages were.
Hamas said on Sunday that it wanted to hand over 34 hostages to Israel in a "first phase" - "whether dead or alive". They include women, children, elderly people and the sick. "We know that more than half of the hostages are still alive and need immediate rehabilitation, while those who were murdered must be returned home for a dignified burial," the hostages' relatives said.
Blinken confident
Indirect negotiations are currently underway between Israel's government and Hamas in Qatar. In return for the hostages, convicted Palestinian prisoners are to be released from prisons. In the view of US Secretary of State Blinken, the chances of an agreement are good - even if it may not come about during President Joe Biden's term of office. "If we don't get it across the finish line in the next two weeks, I'm confident that it will be finalized at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later," he said.
