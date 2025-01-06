Passengers trapped at the airport for hours

The easy jet flight from Innsbruck Airport to London Gatwick was originally scheduled for 10.55 a.m., and most of the passengers have been at the airport since around 10 a.m. "At first, we were told that the flight would be delayed by around 30 minutes," explains a Tyrolean woman in an interview with Die Krone. Then boarding started and the first bus with passengers set off from the terminal to the plane. "But it was then sent back again and everyone had to get off again. We were told that the plane had a technical fault and that we had to wait for an engineer," explains the passenger, "I just wondered what had broken down in this short time? After all, the plane landed in Innsbruck shortly before without any problems."