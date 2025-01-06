Odyssey in Innsbruck
Passengers trapped at the airport for hours
All those passengers who wanted to travel from Innsbruck to London on the morning flight today need good nerves. They have been stuck at the airport since around 10 a.m. due to a technical fault. The "Krone" is in contact with an affected passenger. She describes, among other things, that engineers had to be flown in!
The easy jet flight from Innsbruck Airport to London Gatwick was originally scheduled for 10.55 a.m., and most of the passengers have been at the airport since around 10 a.m. "At first, we were told that the flight would be delayed by around 30 minutes," explains a Tyrolean woman in an interview with Die Krone. Then boarding started and the first bus with passengers set off from the terminal to the plane. "But it was then sent back again and everyone had to get off again. We were told that the plane had a technical fault and that we had to wait for an engineer," explains the passenger, "I just wondered what had broken down in this short time? After all, the plane landed in Innsbruck shortly before without any problems."
"Engineer has to be flown in"
The next announcement then caused despair. "The engineer has to be flown from London to Innsbruck, he will arrive on the next plane. There is only one engineer from the airline Tui in Innsbruck, but he has nothing to do with the easy jet plane," the passenger explained.
So the wait continued. The next easy jet plane was also delayed, and the pilot even had to do an extra lap before landing - mainly due to the foehn storm. This plane also landed at around 4 pm. "We saw how three engineers went to our plane as a result. That gave us hope, of course," says the Tyrolean. Another easy jet aircraft landed and took off again at 6.15 pm.
The next hope is at 8.45 pm
What happens now? "They have just announced that they are now sending a plane from London that has just landed from Cyprus. This is due to land in Innsbruck at 8.45 p.m. and then it will supposedly continue on to London," explains the passenger. So the wait continues - and the passengers' nerves are dwindling by the minute.
"We've been at the airport since 10 am. Because we have already boarded and our suitcases are already on the plane, we are trapped at the gate. They let us out to the main counter, but we couldn't get out into the fresh air. Otherwise the wait wouldn't have been so bad, of course," explains the Tyrolean, "we all received a voucher worth nine euros from the airline during the day so that we could buy a pizza slice and a coffee. But with the prices at the airport, we had to pay extra. But at least we had this service." Another voucher is now available again in the evening for all those affected - in the amount of 27 euros.
As we have already boarded and our suitcases are already on the plane, we are trapped at the gate.
"Everyone is busy somehow"
It should be emphasized that all the passengers are extremely positive and calm despite the exceptional situation. "Everyone is busy reading, using their cell phone or ipad. Even the children are totally well-behaved," says the Tyrolean.
The stranded passengers have already found out about financial compensation. "This airline is known for refunding money in such cases. If the flight is delayed by more than five hours, for example, up to 400 euros per passenger is reimbursed. That is of course a small consolation," says the Tyrolean.
