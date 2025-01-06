Focus on World Championships
Vermeulen is “even hungrier” after Tour sensation
Cross-country skier Mika Vermeulen is drawing a lot of confidence from his second place at the Tour de Ski and is already setting his sights on the next highlights. The Styrian wants to reach for the stars at the World Championships in his adopted home of Norway in a few weeks' time and also have a say in the overall World Cup. First, however, the 25-year-old has a short recovery phase in Ramsau on his agenda.
Vermeulen is very proud of his performance at the Tour. "At first, it's pure satisfaction that all the hard work is bearing fruit. It's amazing and very nice," said Vermeulen on Monday during a car wash in his home country.
Second place in the prestigious Tour behind top star Johannes Hösflot Kläbo, with whom he can now converse fluently in Norwegian, gives him a lot of encouragement. "At the same time, it spurs me on again and makes me even hungrier. And that in a year where I still see room for improvement in my preparation. I still have a long way to go before I feel I've reached my full potential. That motivates me even more."
"I want to win at some point"
The fact that he has not yet achieved his dream of winning his first World Cup is currently irrelevant. "The goal remains the same, I want to win at some point. I always talk big, but I'm also humble. I know what it means to be second in the Tour de Ski. Of course I don't underestimate that, it makes me proud."
The World Championships in Trondheim at the end of February are of course also a goal, but Vermeulen wants to compete in all the World Cups before then. "The main focus is to stay healthy, get back into training quite quickly and then race, race, race. Of course, I hope that the day will come when the stars align." Another goal is the top five in the overall World Cup rankings.
Vermeulen is the only Austrian to appear on the podium in the Tour, which is being held for the 19th time. In 2013/14, however, an ÖSV athlete, Johannes Dürr, finished third on the podium once before, but the Lower Austrian finished just a few places behind him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
