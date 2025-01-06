Epiphany tragedy
Two fatalities in traffic drama in the Waldviertel region
A devastating collision occurred on Monday morning between Groß Rupprechts and Kurzschwarza in the Waldviertel: two drivers were killed in an accident on the main road.
According to initial information, two men - one from the district of Gmünd and one from the district of Zwettl - could only be recovered dead by the numerous emergency services. The scene of the accident was cordoned off over a wide area.
Engine block torn from vehicle
The accident occurred at around 8:15 am on the B2 between Großrupprechts in Vitis in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya and Kurzschwarza in the municipality of Schrems in the district of Gmünd. Due to the force of the collision, both cars were thrown off the road and came to a standstill in the ditch or in an adjacent field. The engine block of one vehicle was torn out of the vehicle and remained on the road.
Three fire departments, emergency doctors and police at the scene
The fire departments of Großrupprechts, Vitis and Heinreichs as well as the emergency medical teams from Waidhofen an der Thaya and Gmünd, several rescue teams and the police were quickly on the scene, according to the Waidhofen an der Thaya district fire department. Despite the large number of emergency services, all help came too late for the two drivers, who died at the scene of the accident. The emergency services extricated the drivers from the accident vehicles.
After the police had recorded the accident, the firefighters cleaned the road and recovered the accident vehicles. After three hours, the fire departments were able to end the operation. The police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
