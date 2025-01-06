Two fatalities in traffic drama in the Waldviertel region

Engine block torn from vehicle

The accident occurred at around 8:15 am on the B2 between Großrupprechts in Vitis in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya and Kurzschwarza in the municipality of Schrems in the district of Gmünd. Due to the force of the collision, both cars were thrown off the road and came to a standstill in the ditch or in an adjacent field. The engine block of one vehicle was torn out of the vehicle and remained on the road.