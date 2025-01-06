Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Epiphany tragedy

Two fatalities in traffic drama in the Waldviertel region

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 12:18

A devastating collision occurred on Monday morning between Groß Rupprechts and Kurzschwarza in the Waldviertel: two drivers were killed in an accident on the main road. 

0 Kommentare

According to initial information, two men - one from the district of Gmünd and one from the district of Zwettl - could only be recovered dead by the numerous emergency services. The scene of the accident was cordoned off over a wide area.

Engine block torn from vehicle
The accident occurred at around 8:15 am on the B2 between Großrupprechts in Vitis in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya and Kurzschwarza in the municipality of Schrems in the district of Gmünd. Due to the force of the collision, both cars were thrown off the road and came to a standstill in the ditch or in an adjacent field. The engine block of one vehicle was torn out of the vehicle and remained on the road.

Three fire departments, emergency doctors and police at the scene
The fire departments of Großrupprechts, Vitis and Heinreichs as well as the emergency medical teams from Waidhofen an der Thaya and Gmünd, several rescue teams and the police were quickly on the scene, according to the Waidhofen an der Thaya district fire department. Despite the large number of emergency services, all help came too late for the two drivers, who died at the scene of the accident. The emergency services extricated the drivers from the accident vehicles.

After the police had recorded the accident, the firefighters cleaned the road and recovered the accident vehicles. After three hours, the fire departments were able to end the operation. The police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf