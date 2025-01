Straka narrowly misses out on top place in Hawaii

Straka recorded five birdies and two stroke losses on Maui on the final day and thus played his "weakest" round. He missed out on the top 5 by three strokes, but was able to console himself with a prize money cheque for 292,000 dollars (283,000 euros). Last year, the Ryder Cup winner finished twelfth in Kapalua. Straka, who has dropped two places in the world rankings and is now 38th, continues this week with the tournament in Honolulu.