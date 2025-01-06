“If only I knew what the Austrians are doing”

"It's not that much better"

"They're enjoying it at the moment. They have an extreme flow - just like I did a few weeks ago," Paschke sums up soberly on "Eurosport", before adding defiantly: "It makes it seem like they're much better - but it's not that much better." However, the tour ranking speaks volumes. The veteran no longer has more than the hope of a conciliatory finish in Bischofshofen.