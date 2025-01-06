Big spectacle
Day 2: “Big Air” makes for unforgettable moments!
It seems as if the first day was just a foretaste! On the second day of the "Big Air Event" in Klagenfurt, things really get going: even more action, even more atmosphere that gets the crowd going. The highlights come thick and fast!
krone.tv was up close and personal on the second day of the event - even in the morning, when the participants were doing their training laps! We asked around to find out what makes this event so unique and gained some exciting insights. We also met the Berlin cult band "Culcha Candela", who presented their latest projects to us and talked about their close connection to Carinthia. All this and much more - watch the video!
Traffic jam on day 2
On Sunday, the second day of the big "Big Air" event was heralded by a kilometer-long traffic jam along the Klagenfurt Südring! A particularly large number of Carinthians were there to enjoy the sporting mega-event - after all, Carinthian snowboarder and Olympic champion Anna Gasser was also at the start on Sunday.
But the two-day "Big Air" in the Wörthersee Stadium also offered plenty of entertainment. Italian electro DJ Gabry Ponte rocked the stage on Saturday, as did Finch - who has made a name for himself as a newcomer to the German hip hop scene in recent years.
Culcha Candela and BonezMC as the grand finale
The organizers have also come up with something special for the grand finale: The cult band with legendary status "Culcha Candela", founded back in 2002, got the audience going, with everyone dancing and singing along: "You know the lyrics!" said one visitor to the "Krone".
The younger audience in particular also knew BonezMC's rap lyrics by heart - with hit songs such as "Palmen aus Plastik" and "Nummer unterdrückt", the German hip-hop artist delivered a worthy finale to the two-day "Big Air" event in Klagenfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.