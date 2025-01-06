Stocker also becomes Kickl’s Vice-Chancellor

The party leadership was faced with the question: new elections or coalition talks with the Kickl-FPÖ if the FPÖ leader is given the mandate to form a government by Alexander Van der Bellen? "It quickly became clear that new elections were the worst option, not only for the party but also for the country, because that would mean several months of standstill again. You can't afford that in a crisis year like 2025," said Governor Thomas Stelzer (Upper Austria). In addition, the party has no financial resources for an election campaign and lacks a politician at the top who can campaign.