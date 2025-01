Sensation! Vermeulen second overall in Tour de Ski

Simen Hegstad Krüger (NOR) took the day's victory 7.8 seconds ahead of Vermeulen. "Second place in the Tour de Ski is a childhood dream come true," commented Vermeulen happily. "To be on the podium with the best cross-country skiers in the world is indescribable. I flirted with it a bit, but I didn't really expect it," he admitted.