Crisis meeting at ÖVP
After the complete collapse of the coalition negotiations, things are likely to be bubbling up behind the scenes in the ÖVP. On Saturday evening, Tyrolean Governor Anton Mattle made his way to Vienna. Several crisis meetings are likely to take place there on Sunday.
Anton Mattle posted a video on his Facebook platform. "At the moment, it is not possible to assess how things will continue in the federal capital - I am already on my way to Vienna myself," said the Tyrolean governor. It is clear that "Tyrol must make it on its own - now more than ever".
"Continue on the path in Tyrol"
Mattle also said that the ÖVP and SPÖ would continue along the same path in Tyrol. "While federal politics is losing itself in disputes, we are continuing on our Tyrolean path." Several crisis meetings are likely to take place in Vienna on Sunday.
Just a few hours earlier, Tyrol's ÖVP Economic Councillor Mario Gerber had spoken out in favor of a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ.
