Woe betide them when they let loose! Fools are on the move

The colorful hustle and bustle under the patronage of the Austrian president of the carnival guilds, Brigitte Kreminger, attracted hundreds of cheerful visitors. Markus Nitzky presented the annual medals to the guests of honor, as did his mayor colleague from Stotzing, Thomas Tiwald. This time, Felix Medwenisch, head of Hof, his deputy Karoline Gumpinger, Müllendorf Deputy Mayor Monika Teubenbacher-Schriefl and artist Heidi Tschank received the Order of Honor. Guilds from Lower Austria and Vienna offered their congratulations. In the evening, the merry company - including the offspring - moved to Stotzing. The court ball of the carnival guild was celebrated there.