Bischofshofen is ready for the grand final

President Schützenhofer is expecting more than 15,000 fans. "Advance sales went very well because the Austrian eagles are in a great mood," he says happily. Tickets are also still available on site, the grandstand seats are already sold out. Schützenhofer strongly recommends that all fans travel to the match by public transport free of charge (!). "It's just a few minutes' walk from the station to the ski jump," emphasizes the president.