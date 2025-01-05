Vorteilswelt
Four Hills Tournament

Bischofshofen is ready for the grand final

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 08:00

It's all set! It has finally snowed in Pongau just before the Epiphany competition and the ski jump is in top condition. Ticket sales for the tour finale have been better than they have been for a long time. Bischofshofen is ready for the grand finale! 

That's even better for the atmosphere." Bischofshofen Ski Club President Manfred Schützenhofer rubs his hands with satisfaction. Two days before the grand finale of the Four Hills Tournament, the ski jump has already been perfectly prepared for some time - thanks to the snowfall of the past few days, the backdrop is now also perfect. "We're ready," he laughs.

President Manfred Schützenhofer is satisfied
President Manfred Schützenhofer is satisfied
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

Snow cannons produced almost 2800 cubic meters of artificial white at the beginning of December. Snow groomers pressed and distributed the snow on the ski jump slope. Since December 27, countless helpers have been working to get the facility ready for jumping.

Snow groomers press the snow onto the slope.
Snow groomers press the snow onto the slope.
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

The inrun track has been icy for months. "We're letting the first jumpers down today," says ski club veteran and race director Robert Krautgartner. The qualification takes place on Sunday - the day after the final competition of the tour.

Ski jump manager Michael Steininger has everything in view
Ski jump manager Michael Steininger has everything in view
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

President Schützenhofer is expecting more than 15,000 fans. "Advance sales went very well because the Austrian eagles are in a great mood," he says happily. Tickets are also still available on site, the grandstand seats are already sold out. Schützenhofer strongly recommends that all fans travel to the match by public transport free of charge (!). "It's just a few minutes' walk from the station to the ski jump," emphasizes the president.

Jump boss Willi Hohenwallner is sure-footed
Jump boss Willi Hohenwallner is sure-footed
(Bild: Markus Tschepp)

The legal dispute between the Bischofshofen ski club and Uniqa insurance remains unresolved. As reported, in December 2023, an avalanche went down the already prepared ski jump outrun and rolled towards the finish stadium. The damage: almost 180,000 euros. Uniqa did not cover this - they always gave different reasons.

In the meantime, the decision has been made to take legal action against the insurance company. Schützenhofer: "I am very confident. But the whole thing will certainly take longer."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
