Achieve your health goal consciously with small steps

New year - new resolutions. At the turn of the year, people pay particular attention to their health, make plans and throw everything overboard again. Too many and unrealistic goals cannot be achieved when the inner bastard comes knocking again. But the smallest change can make a big difference. The most important thing Caroline Burgstaller recommends is to take small steps and set yourself easy goals. Even if you initially think it won't help, every small change has a positive aspect. With mini-steps to a balanced diet.