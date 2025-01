Nowak: “Kickl only needs to wait for new elections”

"Things are not going better for any politician or party at the moment," says Rainer Nowak, Head of the Politics and Business section at the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, focusing clearly on Herbert Kickl and his FPÖ. While the ÖVP is struggling with Karl Nehammer's leadership, the FPÖ chairman could benefit massively from the uncertainties of the coalition. "Kickl simply has to wait until new elections are held," says Nowak.