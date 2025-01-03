Comeback imminent
David Alaba fully on schedule: Duel with Salzburg beckons
Without David Alaba, Real Madrid will be aiming to take the lead in the Spanish championship with a win at penultimate-placed Valencia this evening (9pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker). However, the Austrian team captain's return is becoming more and more concrete, with the 32-year-old set to return for the Champions League winners in just over two weeks' time.
"He will start taking part in matches in training next week and could be back in action around January 20," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti explained in a press conference on Thursday. If all goes well, Alaba could make his comeback after a 13-month injury layoff in the LaLiga home game against Las Palmas on January 19 or three days later against Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg will play in the Champions League at the Bernabeu Stadium on January 22.
Ancelotti is looking forward to Alaba's comeback soon
Ancelotti is eagerly awaiting the return of his defensive boss. "The squad is almost complete and there will be more rotations, especially in defense, as soon as Alaba returns. That's the position where we've suffered the most. That will help us," explained the Italian.
Alaba tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee on December 17, 2023 and has not played a game since. The Viennese started running training at the end of September and has been back on the ball since mid-November.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.