David Alaba fully on schedule: Duel with Salzburg beckons

"He will start taking part in matches in training next week and could be back in action around January 20," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti explained in a press conference on Thursday. If all goes well, Alaba could make his comeback after a 13-month injury layoff in the LaLiga home game against Las Palmas on January 19 or three days later against Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg will play in the Champions League at the Bernabeu Stadium on January 22.