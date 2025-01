The car was then thrown against a crash barrier and came to a standstill there. The Silz fire department arrived with 24 firefighters due to the report of a trapped person and fire in the vehicle. At the scene of the accident, it turned out that the woman had already freed herself from the vehicle. The fire brigade commander Michael Haslwanter from Silz commented: "Normally it's always a more serious operation when a person is trapped. In this case, however, the woman was already out of the vehicle when we arrived."