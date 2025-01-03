Trump demands: “Abolish wind turbines in the North Sea”

London focuses on alternative energies

The UK is also focusing on alternative energies and has recently increased taxes for oil producers in its waters. Trump's contribution was in response to an announcement by the American oil and gas company APA, which, according to a media report, intends to withdraw completely from the North Sea by 2029. By 2025, production there is already expected to fall by 20 percent compared to 2024. The US oil multinational Exxon had already completely withdrawn from the region by 2024.