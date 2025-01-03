Criticism of London
Trump demands: “Abolish wind turbines in the North Sea”
US President-elect Donald Trump has spoken out against wind turbines in the North Sea and criticized the UK in this context. "The United Kingdom is making a very big mistake. Open up the North Sea. Get rid of the wind turbines," he wrote on his online platform "Truth Social" on Friday.
The background to this is apparently the UK's climate policy, which has been increasingly relying on offshore wind in the North Sea for years. From around the 1970s, oil and gas were extracted on a large scale in the North Sea, primarily by the UK and Norway. However, oil companies have been gradually withdrawing for around 20 years. The main reason for this is the lack of reserves under the North Sea.
London focuses on alternative energies
The UK is also focusing on alternative energies and has recently increased taxes for oil producers in its waters. Trump's contribution was in response to an announcement by the American oil and gas company APA, which, according to a media report, intends to withdraw completely from the North Sea by 2029. By 2025, production there is already expected to fall by 20 percent compared to 2024. The US oil multinational Exxon had already completely withdrawn from the region by 2024.
Trump casts doubt on climate change, advocates fossil fuels and initiated the withdrawal of the USA from the global climate agreement during his first term of office. His successor Joe Biden reversed the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. Trump now wants to withdraw from it again.
