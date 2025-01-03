Big bang
Team Kärnten ends cooperation with Scheider
The quarrels and chaos in the provincial capital have now led to a political bombshell. Team Kärnten is parting ways with Liste Scheider with immediate effect.
Constant disputes, no budget, the chaos surrounding the post of municipal director, the hunt for an informer in the town hall, overtime, the turmoil surrounding the indoor swimming pool - the list of political problems in Klagenfurt is long. Mayor Christian Scheider is often the center of attention - apparently this became too much for his colleagues from Team Kärnten.
"We have given the team in Klagenfurt every freedom and opportunity and deliberately kept out of political and internal affairs in order to give Liste Scheider the greatest possible independence," emphasized TK leader Gerhard Köfer on Friday. "Unfortunately, we have found that internal disputes and a lack of political consistency have made cooperation more difficult in recent years. There can be no more business as usual."
Despite the separation, Köfer concludes on a conciliatory note: "I wish Mayor Christian Scheider and his municipal council group all the best for the future."
Scheider sees no impact on city politics
The mayor himself is relaxed about the decision. "It was fundamentally surprising and also regrettable, but we are a strong parliamentary group in our own right and achieved good results in the elections under our own steam," explains Scheider. "I believe that rumors about alleged negotiations with the FPÖ are the reason. Our aim is always to get support for important issues in the municipal council."
He emphasizes that the separation will have no impact on the city's activities. "What should change there? The city issues have nothing to do with it," says Scheider.
