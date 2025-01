Let’s just call them EGOS instead of NEOS!

Perfectionists sometimes have a hard time in life. In love, at work, and especially in politics, where compromise and the highest common denominator, which quickly becomes the lowest, are part of the game. The NEOS have now also had to learn this, as after weeks of negotiations they realize that they will hardly be able to push through any of the reforms demanded and in some cases necessary in the country. The old parties of the former grand coalition blocked everything they could: from a freeze on party funding to concessions on education and a mini pension reform. The SPÖ in particular has lived up to its reputation as a "no-no party". Andreas Babler recently even questioned negotiation successes that had already been achieved. Is the withdrawal therefore understandable?