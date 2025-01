Mühlviertel high-risk wolf may now be shot

Intervene quickly

"Wolves are almost a daily occurrence in this region. Killed animals are found all the time and sightings in village areas or on farms are reported. The sensitivity and need for safety among citizens is correspondingly high," says Provincial Councillor for Agriculture Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP), who emphasizes: "It is therefore important to me to intervene quickly and take appropriate measures when wolves exhibit dangerous behaviour."