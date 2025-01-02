Who is particularly struggling on the labor market

The "typical" long-term unemployed person

The number of unemployed people in the manufacturing sector (+322 or +22.5%), in trade (+250 or +11.7%) and in health and social work (+213 or +24.9%) has recently risen at an above-average rate. Some groups of people have particularly poor chances of finding a new job. This is shown by the number of long-term unemployed, which has recently risen to just under 2,000 (+21.4%). "More than six out of ten have health restrictions or a disability that affect their chances of finding a job. More than half are over 50 years old and almost as many have no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate," explains the Arbeitsmarktservice Tirol (AMS).