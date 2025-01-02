"Structural change"
Who is particularly struggling on the labor market
The number of unemployed people in Austria rose again in December. This also applies to Tyrol, where 16,775 people were looking for a job at the end of December. The AMS data shows who has significantly fewer opportunities on the job market.
At the turn of the year, 16,775 unemployed people in Tyrol represent an increase of 6.1 percent compared to the previous year. Women were significantly more affected by the increase, with a rise of 16.1 percent. This is not least due to the rising retirement age. However, at 3.1%, the unemployment rate for women is still significantly lower than that of men (5.5%).
The "typical" long-term unemployed person
The number of unemployed people in the manufacturing sector (+322 or +22.5%), in trade (+250 or +11.7%) and in health and social work (+213 or +24.9%) has recently risen at an above-average rate. Some groups of people have particularly poor chances of finding a new job. This is shown by the number of long-term unemployed, which has recently risen to just under 2,000 (+21.4%). "More than six out of ten have health restrictions or a disability that affect their chances of finding a job. More than half are over 50 years old and almost as many have no more than a compulsory school leaving certificate," explains the Arbeitsmarktservice Tirol (AMS).
AMS sees trend reversal in the middle of the year
Tyrol's AMS boss Sabine Platzer-Werlberger speaks of a "structural change" on the domestic labor market. She assumes that unemployment will continue to rise until the middle of 2025: "A trend reversal is not in sight until the middle of 2025. Compared to the other federal states, however, Tyrol should benefit from a strong service sector and a good booking situation in tourism."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
