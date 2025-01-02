Balance sheet for 2024
241 more missions for Salzburg’s air rescuers
Air rescue balance for Salzburg: 241 more flights took off in 2024 than in the previous year. This represents an increase of around five percent. The number of sports accidents fell slightly.
39 percent of flights took off due to sports and leisure accidents (previous year: 41 percent). Around 33 percent of operations were due to internal emergencies such as heart attacks. Neurological emergencies, primarily strokes, were the cause of eleven percent of calls for help.
Accidents at work and domestic accidents accounted for around eight percent of air rescue missions, while emergency helicopters were called out to traffic accidents in just under five percent of their missions.
Rapid care is paramount
The criteria for deploying an emergency helicopter are clearly defined. "The decision to deploy a helicopter is made by the dispatchers at the rescue coordination center. It is based on two questions: what is the quickest way for the rescue team to reach the sick or injured person and where can the patient receive the necessary treatment as quickly as possible?" says Peter Dioszeghy, Head of the Rescue Coordination Center in the province of Salzburg.
Extension of flight times
The increase in missions is primarily due to an increase in flight times: 2024 was the first year in which the operating hours, which were extended in the course of 2023, were in force throughout and are reflected accordingly in the balance sheet. The Martin 1 helicopter stationed in St. Johann flies until 10 p.m. all year round. The flight times of the Christophorus 6 emergency helicopter stationed at Salzburg Airport and the Martin 6 in Hinterglemm were extended until 7 pm. This extension is possible because these helicopters have night vision equipment.
There are currently 22 Red Cross emergency paramedics and 75 emergency doctors on duty at all four locations 365 days a year. Four helicopters are available for their deployment in summer and five in winter.
