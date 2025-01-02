241 more missions for Salzburg’s air rescuers

Extension of flight times

The increase in missions is primarily due to an increase in flight times: 2024 was the first year in which the operating hours, which were extended in the course of 2023, were in force throughout and are reflected accordingly in the balance sheet. The Martin 1 helicopter stationed in St. Johann flies until 10 p.m. all year round. The flight times of the Christophorus 6 emergency helicopter stationed at Salzburg Airport and the Martin 6 in Hinterglemm were extended until 7 pm. This extension is possible because these helicopters have night vision equipment.