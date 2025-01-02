New Year's kick-off
“Waltz King” and young musical fireworks
The New Year's Concert not only delighted audiences in Vienna, but also welcomed the new year 2025 with extraordinary concerts in Linz. Markus Poschner and the Bruckner Orchestra paid virtuoso homage to the "Waltz King" Johann Strauss at the Brucknerhaus. Matthias Achleitner and the Upper Austria Philharmonic Orchestra set off musical fireworks at the Palais Linz.
The New Year's Concert of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz under its conductor Markus Poschner was a wonderful homage to the new regent of the year Johann Strauss II (1825-1899). (New research has shown that he is not actually spelled with a sharp "ß").
With the "Fledermaus" overture, an important work by the "Waltz King" and railroad owner immediately whizzed through the well-attended Great Hall of the Brucknerhaus. Poschner's trademark is not only particularly fast tempi, but also extremely savored, calm melodies.
Grandiose individual performances
In "Perpetuum mobile", a piece of musical fun with interesting instrumentation, the whole orchestra deserves a reverent bravo for the virtuosity required, especially bassoonist Nadja Perathoner.
A march to the "rescue"
After a polka-mazur "In Praise of Women", which Strauss, an admirer of women, probably felt the need to play, came the waltz "Seid umschlungen, Millionen", in which the composer made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Beethoven's "Ninth".
The bloody revolution of 1848 and the attempt on the life of Emperor Franz Joseph I, which ended without serious consequences, took shape in a "jubilant rescue march"! (His father Johann Strauss I, who was only 21 years older, was actually a supporter of the monarchy, while his son was a revolutionary and member of the bourgeois National Guard). All in all, a wonderful start to the new year!
Young conductor of a young orchestra
Classical music between tradition and innovation is the hallmark of the young Upper Austrian Philharmonic Orchestra. This was also celebrated at the New Year's Concert in the completely sold-out Palais Linz.
Conductor Matthias Achleitner led his orchestra through Johann Strauss' iconic "Wiener Blut" to an extraordinary Ukrainian tango - an emotional highlight! Soprano Maria Tkach lent the works a special depth with her clear-as-a-bell and spirited singing. Standing ovations!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
