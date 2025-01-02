Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New Year's kick-off

“Waltz King” and young musical fireworks

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 15:00

The New Year's Concert not only delighted audiences in Vienna, but also welcomed the new year 2025 with extraordinary concerts in Linz. Markus Poschner and the Bruckner Orchestra paid virtuoso homage to the "Waltz King" Johann Strauss at the Brucknerhaus. Matthias Achleitner and the Upper Austria Philharmonic Orchestra set off musical fireworks at the Palais Linz.

0 Kommentare

The New Year's Concert of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz under its conductor Markus Poschner was a wonderful homage to the new regent of the year Johann Strauss II (1825-1899). (New research has shown that he is not actually spelled with a sharp "ß").

With the "Fledermaus" overture, an important work by the "Waltz King" and railroad owner immediately whizzed through the well-attended Great Hall of the Brucknerhaus. Poschner's trademark is not only particularly fast tempi, but also extremely savored, calm melodies.

Grandiose individual performances
In "Perpetuum mobile", a piece of musical fun with interesting instrumentation, the whole orchestra deserves a reverent bravo for the virtuosity required, especially bassoonist Nadja Perathoner.

A march to the "rescue"
After a polka-mazur "In Praise of Women", which Strauss, an admirer of women, probably felt the need to play, came the waltz "Seid umschlungen, Millionen", in which the composer made a tongue-in-cheek reference to Beethoven's "Ninth".

The bloody revolution of 1848 and the attempt on the life of Emperor Franz Joseph I, which ended without serious consequences, took shape in a "jubilant rescue march"! (His father Johann Strauss I, who was only 21 years older, was actually a supporter of the monarchy, while his son was a revolutionary and member of the bourgeois National Guard). All in all, a wonderful start to the new year!

New Year's Concert at the Palais Linz: Conductor Matthias Achleitner and the Upper Austrian Philharmonic Orchestra (Bild: Andreas Mairinger, eventfoto.at)
New Year's Concert at the Palais Linz: Conductor Matthias Achleitner and the Upper Austrian Philharmonic Orchestra
(Bild: Andreas Mairinger, eventfoto.at)

Young conductor of a young orchestra
Classical music between tradition and innovation is the hallmark of the young Upper Austrian Philharmonic Orchestra. This was also celebrated at the New Year's Concert in the completely sold-out Palais Linz.

Conductor Matthias Achleitner led his orchestra through Johann Strauss' iconic "Wiener Blut" to an extraordinary Ukrainian tango - an emotional highlight! Soprano Maria Tkach lent the works a special depth with her clear-as-a-bell and spirited singing. Standing ovations!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Johannes Sonnberger
Johannes Sonnberger
Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf