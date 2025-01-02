Due to lack of money
E-cars now also have to pay for parking
The state capital is currently fighting for every penny - the one-twelfth regulation is making day-to-day work more difficult. A new regulation for e-cars is intended to flush more money into the empty coffers.
For years, parking electric cars in Klagenfurt was free of charge. But now that the provincial capital's coffers are short of money at every turn, parking electric cars in the city center is no longer free of charge as of yesterday. This applies not only to the short-term parking zone within the ring road, but also to all metered parking streets.
A particular downer for e-car owners is that they will have to pay not only the electricity costs but also the parking fees while charging at the charging stations.
The rates for electric cars are the same as for conventional cars. The first hour costs 90 cents. Each additional half hour is charged at a further 90 cents. 15 minutes of free parking are permitted - of course only if the exact time of parking is specified. You can also pay using the cell phone parking apps.
It is questionable whether the new regulation will bring much money into the city coffers. Interest groups criticize the city's approach and continue to call for free parking for electric vehicles in the city centre.
