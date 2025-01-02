Has knife with him
Madman takes a cab to his ex on New Year’s Eve
Cab drivers sometimes have to deal with a lot of special colleagues, but on New Year's Eve a Carinthian had a particularly creepy passenger.
The year was drawing to a close and a cab driver was driving a 49-year-old man from Villach to Klagenfurt on New Year's Eve at around 22:25. "Something's going to happen!" he suddenly hears during the journey and sees his passenger stabbing his car seat with a knife. The taxi driver delivers the man to the desired address and immediately alerts the police.
"The alerted officers from the Klagenfurt police station and the SIG went to the address in Klagenfurt," the police report. They found the 49-year-old man in the living quarters - his 46-year-old ex-partner and her 45-year-old new partner live there. "The man had forced open the patio door and got inside," said the police.
The officers find the knife in the patio area - the shocked couple are in the house. "The 45-year-old partner had an injury to his face and was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital by the ambulance service," the police continued. "The 49-year-old man from Villach was arrested."
During the arrest, the jealous man from Villach was uncooperative - in addition to his other offenses of assault, trespassing and damage to property, he was also charged with resisting law enforcement. "He was provisionally banned from using weapons and banned from entering and approaching the premises. He was taken to Klagenfurt correctional facility," the police concluded.
