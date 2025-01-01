Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Austro-Ampel without alternatives

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 20:00
The year 2025 has now dawned and the lowlands of domestic politics are upon us again. After the pious wishes we heard from the Federal President, the Federal Chancellor, the Cardinal and other dignitaries at the beginning of the year, things are now supposedly getting down to business when it comes to forming a government. The negotiators of the planned three-party coalition are working tirelessly and incessantly - or so they say.

Although there is little talk of a grand plan to overhaul the republic, there is all the more talk of various appointments and the creation of additional ministries. And although there is limited enthusiasm among the population, there seems to be no alternative to the creation of this Austro-Ampel.

ON THE ONE hand, there is supposedly no alternative, because nobody can deal with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl politically and a parliamentary majority can only be achieved with such a three-party coalition.

On the OTHER hand, however, there is actually no alternative because the three main players in these party negotiations, namely ÖVP leader Nehammer, SPÖ leader Babler and NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger, personally have no alternatives. If they were unable to form a government, all three would probably soon be history at the head of their party. And if new elections were held, the two former major parties ÖVP and SPÖ would also lose massively. And that is why there is probably no alternative to the Austro-Ampel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
