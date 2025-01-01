Austro-Ampel without alternatives

On the OTHER hand, however, there is actually no alternative because the three main players in these party negotiations, namely ÖVP leader Nehammer, SPÖ leader Babler and NEOS leader Meinl-Reisinger, personally have no alternatives. If they were unable to form a government, all three would probably soon be history at the head of their party. And if new elections were held, the two former major parties ÖVP and SPÖ would also lose massively. And that is why there is probably no alternative to the Austro-Ampel.