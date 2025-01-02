Cult bar “Two Monkeys” wants to get off to a new start

And Tobias still has a lot planned. Five different DJs provide varied music and several events are already being planned. Although he is only 21 years young himself, he would like to expand the target audience a little in terms of age. "The age of my guests is currently between 16 and 25," explains the young entrepreneur. However, he would also like to appeal to the 30+ generation with his restaurant. His busy and young-at-heart dad Werner, who has been running the popular "Natur macht Sinn" climbing park in Wartmannstetten in the district of Neunkirchen since 2019 and the Rosenburg adventure park in the village of the same name in the district of Horn since last year, is set to help him with this. Now that the climbing gardens are closed in winter, Werner Barta currently has time to help out behind the bar and "attract" guests in his age group between 30 and 40. His mother Claudia is also actively helping out and checking the accounts for everyone.