New takeover
Cult bar “Two Monkeys” wants to get off to a new start
The popular trendy bar in Wiener Neustadt's Herrengasse has been run by 21-year-old Tobias Barta from Wartmannstetten since December. Together with his father Werner, he wants to increase the average age of the clientele to 30 plus.
Tobias Barta only graduated from the five-year tourism school in Semmering two years ago and is now already running one of the hippest nightclubs in Wiener Neustadt. "Five years ago, I said I wanted to run my own restaurant," says Tobias Barta from Wartmannstetten. Now he has fulfilled his dream. Since December, he has been running the cool nightclub in the Herrengasse nightlife district, which until recently was run by the two Witeschka operators Dominik and Patrik Zusag.
Events and invitations to the 30+ generation
And Tobias still has a lot planned. Five different DJs provide varied music and several events are already being planned. Although he is only 21 years young himself, he would like to expand the target audience a little in terms of age. "The age of my guests is currently between 16 and 25," explains the young entrepreneur. However, he would also like to appeal to the 30+ generation with his restaurant. His busy and young-at-heart dad Werner, who has been running the popular "Natur macht Sinn" climbing park in Wartmannstetten in the district of Neunkirchen since 2019 and the Rosenburg adventure park in the village of the same name in the district of Horn since last year, is set to help him with this. Now that the climbing gardens are closed in winter, Werner Barta currently has time to help out behind the bar and "attract" guests in his age group between 30 and 40. His mother Claudia is also actively helping out and checking the accounts for everyone.
