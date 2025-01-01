278 people arrived on Lampedusa

Surviving Syrian boy lost his mother

Seven people, including an eight-year-old Syrian boy, were rescued and accommodated in the island's hotspot. The surviving boy, who lost his mother during the sea voyage, was able to contact his father, who lives in Germany. The child is to be brought to Sicily. "I hope that this really is the last refugee tragedy that we have to experience," emphasized the mayor of Lampedusa, Filippo Mannino.