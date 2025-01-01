Tyrolean fire departments in constant action on New Year’s Eve

Scuffle with five injured

After midnight, the incidents continued apace. Just a few minutes after New Year's Eve rockets were shot up all over the country, a hedge caught fire in Steinach am Brenner. Four people had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Almost at the same time, a balcony in Zirl also caught fire. Shortly before or after 1 a.m., the Floriani firefighters in Brixlegg, Schwaz and St. Johann in Tirol had to be called out due to burning garbage. And at around 4 a.m., there was also a brawl in Innsbruck, where more than 10,000 party animals were celebrating the New Year at the Bergsilvester shortly beforehand, resulting in five injuries.