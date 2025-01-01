Vorteilswelt
Numerous fires

Tyrolean fire departments in constant action on New Year’s Eve

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 08:32

On what was probably the loudest and last night of the year, the local fire departments once again had their hands full. Dozens of fires caused operations almost every minute around the turn of the year. In most cases, pyrotechnic objects were the cause.

The Tyrol control center recorded more operations on New Year's Eve than a year ago. "The night was characterized by fire incidents, alcohol poisoning and injuries caused by roughhousing or fireworks," explains the supervisor on duty, Florian Prosch, who was celebrating an anniversary. It was his 20th New Year's Eve on duty.

Supervisor Florian Prosch
Supervisor Florian Prosch
(Bild: Robert Grüner)

369 deployments on New Year's Eve
In the period from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., the 14 employees recorded 75 fire department operations (compared to 63 in the previous year), five mountain rescue operations (the same number as last year) and 289 rescue service operations (compared to 244 on New Year's Eve 2023/24). In total, the control center recorded 369 operations. A year earlier, there were 332 operations.

The incident response team at the Tyrol control center.
The incident response team at the Tyrol control center.
(Bild: Robert Grüner)

Burning toboggans in Fiss
It all started at around 6.45 pm with a burning meadow in Umhausen-Niederthai. A little later, there were also wildfires in Virgen in East Tyrol and in Steinach am Brenner. At 9.25 p.m. there was a curious fire report: Toboggans were on fire in Fiss. Just a few minutes later, the fire department in Imst had to respond to a balcony fire. Shortly after 10.15 pm, the rescue team in particular had their hands full. "In the Gfällgalerie on Paznauntalstraße, five people with minor injuries had to be taken to hospital after a traffic accident," said the control center.

Hot fireworks caused a fire at a garbage collection point in a parking lot in St. Johann in Tirol at around 1.20 am.
Hot fireworks caused a fire at a garbage collection point in a parking lot in St. Johann in Tirol at around 1.20 am.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

Scuffle with five injured
After midnight, the incidents continued apace. Just a few minutes after New Year's Eve rockets were shot up all over the country, a hedge caught fire in Steinach am Brenner. Four people had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Almost at the same time, a balcony in Zirl also caught fire. Shortly before or after 1 a.m., the Floriani firefighters in Brixlegg, Schwaz and St. Johann in Tirol had to be called out due to burning garbage. And at around 4 a.m., there was also a brawl in Innsbruck, where more than 10,000 party animals were celebrating the New Year at the Bergsilvester shortly beforehand, resulting in five injuries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
