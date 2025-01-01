Numerous fires
Tyrolean fire departments in constant action on New Year’s Eve
On what was probably the loudest and last night of the year, the local fire departments once again had their hands full. Dozens of fires caused operations almost every minute around the turn of the year. In most cases, pyrotechnic objects were the cause.
The Tyrol control center recorded more operations on New Year's Eve than a year ago. "The night was characterized by fire incidents, alcohol poisoning and injuries caused by roughhousing or fireworks," explains the supervisor on duty, Florian Prosch, who was celebrating an anniversary. It was his 20th New Year's Eve on duty.
369 deployments on New Year's Eve
In the period from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., the 14 employees recorded 75 fire department operations (compared to 63 in the previous year), five mountain rescue operations (the same number as last year) and 289 rescue service operations (compared to 244 on New Year's Eve 2023/24). In total, the control center recorded 369 operations. A year earlier, there were 332 operations.
Burning toboggans in Fiss
It all started at around 6.45 pm with a burning meadow in Umhausen-Niederthai. A little later, there were also wildfires in Virgen in East Tyrol and in Steinach am Brenner. At 9.25 p.m. there was a curious fire report: Toboggans were on fire in Fiss. Just a few minutes later, the fire department in Imst had to respond to a balcony fire. Shortly after 10.15 pm, the rescue team in particular had their hands full. "In the Gfällgalerie on Paznauntalstraße, five people with minor injuries had to be taken to hospital after a traffic accident," said the control center.
Scuffle with five injured
After midnight, the incidents continued apace. Just a few minutes after New Year's Eve rockets were shot up all over the country, a hedge caught fire in Steinach am Brenner. Four people had to be taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. Almost at the same time, a balcony in Zirl also caught fire. Shortly before or after 1 a.m., the Floriani firefighters in Brixlegg, Schwaz and St. Johann in Tirol had to be called out due to burning garbage. And at around 4 a.m., there was also a brawl in Innsbruck, where more than 10,000 party animals were celebrating the New Year at the Bergsilvester shortly beforehand, resulting in five injuries.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.