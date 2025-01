Minnesota and Detroit win – Rossi strong

Strong Rossi

Rossi, who was on the ice for 19:18 minutes for the Wild in St. Paul, scored the first goal of the game against Nashville in the first period and the last goal of the game in the final period. In between, he provided the assist on Jonas Brodin's goal in the middle period to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. Rossi now has 14 goals and 18 assists on the season.