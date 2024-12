The countdown is on: Graz invites you to the New Year’s Eve spectacle

The starting times are 5.30 pm, 7.30 pm, 9 pm, 10.30 pm and midnight. The shows have three different themes: for all those who long for pure magic, there are two epic "Beautiful Life" shows that are guaranteed to give you goosebumps. Another special highlight is the show "90s reloaded", which takes you back to the 90s and can also be seen twice. The grand finale is the bombastic "New Year's Eve Show" at midnight.